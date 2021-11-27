IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

