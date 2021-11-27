iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $113.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.