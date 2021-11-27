iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day moving average of $247.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $202.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.