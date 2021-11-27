iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 120.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter.

REM opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

