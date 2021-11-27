iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,411 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 192.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $104.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $82.47 and a 1-year high of $108.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

