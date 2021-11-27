IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $157.77 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.24.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

