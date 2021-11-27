Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.72. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

