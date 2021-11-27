Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report $23.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.81 million and the lowest is $23.30 million. Investar posted sales of $22.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $96.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.65 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%.

ISTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Investar stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.68. Investar has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

