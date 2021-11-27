Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,886 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,664,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $122.38 and a 12-month high of $162.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

