Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,498,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Copa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

