Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 230.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SAP by 60.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 66.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of SAP opened at $130.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $119.13 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

