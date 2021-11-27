Invesco Ltd. Acquires 62,671 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $72.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

