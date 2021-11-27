Invesco Ltd. Acquires 37,311 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.