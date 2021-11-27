Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Increased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.88. 127,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,944. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $128.33 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.96.

