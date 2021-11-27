Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.69) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,569.83 ($72.77).

ITRK opened at GBX 5,452 ($71.23) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,205.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.10.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

