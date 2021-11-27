International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $115.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

