Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$19.05 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

