Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,242,025.84 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,334,655.78.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

