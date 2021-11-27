Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,616 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 8.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $436,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

