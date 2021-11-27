Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INBP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,469. Integrated BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 63.18% and a net margin of 12.25%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

