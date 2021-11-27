Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $202.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFCZF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of IFCZF stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $126.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $142.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

