Insight Folios Inc Takes $281,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,752,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,588,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.20. The company had a trading volume of 260,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,608. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -442.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average is $170.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,445 shares of company stock worth $109,519,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

