Insight Folios Inc Purchases Shares of 6,416 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 3,012,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,683. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

