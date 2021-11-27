Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

WM stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,310. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

