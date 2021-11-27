Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $62.76. 1,704,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.