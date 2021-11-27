Insight Folios Inc Buys Shares of 1,305 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $9.41 on Friday, reaching $402.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,270. The company has a market capitalization of $424.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.