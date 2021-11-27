Insight Folios Inc Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after buying an additional 1,618,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after buying an additional 2,485,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.84. 13,182,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,428,332. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

