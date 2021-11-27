Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $116.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.63. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,861 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.