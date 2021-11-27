Insider Selling: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of USX opened at $8.25 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $416.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on USX shares. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.