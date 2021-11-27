Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Sells 28,200 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RMNI opened at $6.70 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $581.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 318.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 1,158.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 188.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.