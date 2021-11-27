Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 85,589 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $79.18 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $89.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,931,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

