Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NWPX opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.