Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NWPX opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 26.4% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

