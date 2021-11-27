Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $403,100.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $403,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

