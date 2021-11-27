Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $1,418,400.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.98. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in InfuSystem by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 845.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,207 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

