Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $1,418,400.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of INFU stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.98. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.
