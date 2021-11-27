Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $4,253,979.24 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $226.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

