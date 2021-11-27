Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 66,986 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 66,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $13,457,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total value of $1,073,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $952,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $187.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 59.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207,779 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.1% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 62.9% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 114,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

