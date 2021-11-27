Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $2,404,068.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,294.55 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

