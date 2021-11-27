Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CACI traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.28. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

