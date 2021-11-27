Insider Buying: ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL) Insider Purchases A$45,285.16 in Stock

ReadCloud Limited (ASX:RCL) insider Cristiano (Cris) Nicolli purchased 196,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$45,285.16 ($32,346.54).

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

About ReadCloud

ReadCloud Limited provides eBook solutions to secondary schools in Australia. Its eBook platform allows students and teachers to share notes, questions, videos, and Web links directly inside the eBooks, as well as to make comments and import third party content. The company also offers vocational education and training (VET) course materials and services to schools comprising approximately 40 VET courses and Auspicing services.

