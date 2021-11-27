Insider Buying: DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Insider Buys 529,801 Shares of Stock

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) insider Lloyd Dunn bought 529,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £95,364.18 ($124,593.91).

Shares of DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. DX has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.57.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Thursday.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

