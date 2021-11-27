Insider Buying: CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Acquires 15,903 Shares of Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe acquired 15,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$16,189.25 ($11,563.75).

Matthew Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Matthew Rowe acquired 5,590 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$5,590.00 ($3,992.86).

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Rowe acquired 40,844 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$41,783.41 ($29,845.29).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Rowe purchased 31,054 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$31,302.43 ($22,358.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

