Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $99,969.12 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,628 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $99,969.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.