Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 92.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Innospec were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Innospec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Innospec by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Innospec by 24.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

IOSP opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

