Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Lowered to $25.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ILPT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

