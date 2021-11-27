Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,490,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 116,471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,132.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

IMVT stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMVT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

