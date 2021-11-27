Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $2,114,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $234.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $244.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

