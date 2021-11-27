IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.