IFP Advisors Inc Sells 530 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGHY. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,783,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 150,837 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 172,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $22.42.

