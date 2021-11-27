IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,501 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

