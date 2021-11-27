IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after buying an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,574,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,659,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

